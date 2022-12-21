He said: “Winter is a time for cold weather and long dark nights. This year, in particular, many people are affected by the chill winds of economic pressures and political

uncertainty.

“But at Christmas, in the depths of winter, Christians celebrate the birth of hope in an unexpected place. Our churches will be happy to welcome all those who wish to join

Bishop Donal McKeown.

us to welcome Emmanuel, God-with-us in Jesus.

“I have every confidence that our parish communities can continue to work together to support one another – as they have done so often in the past.

“I pray that Christmas will inspire us all to be people of hope and solidarity.”