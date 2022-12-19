The main changes relate to blue and brown bin collections which were due to take place on Boxing Day, Monday, December 26.

These will now be lifted earlier, on Christmas Eve, on Saturday, December 24.

There are also minor changes to opening hours for Recycling Centres, Leisure Services and Visitors Services.

Pennyburn Recycling Centre.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy, urged the public to check the Council website before accessing services during the holiday period.

“In order to accommodate staff holidays we have made a number of tweaks to Council services over Christmas,” she explained.

“The majority of services are unaffected however to allow collection teams to have Boxing Day off, blue and brown bin collections will take place on Christmas Eve.

“This can be a busy period at Recycling Centres and we are grateful to staff who will work through the holidays to make sure their opening hours are largely unaffected.”

Recycling centres will be open Christmas Eve, Derry sites from 8am to 2pm and Strabane sites 10am to 2pm.

Recycling Centres will close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Cemeteries will also open as normal throughout the holiday period.

Council offices in Strand Road and the Derry Road in Strabane will close from Monday December 26 – Monday January 2 inclusive. Contact details for the various services are available at www.derrystrabane.com/Services/Christmas-Services.

Leisure Centres will close from December 24 – 26 and New Year’s Day with Brooke Park closing on the 27 and Bishops Field closed until New Year’s Day.

The Guildhall and Tower Museum will close on December 24, 25 and 26 as well as New Year’s Day and the Guildhall will close at the earlier time of 6pm from Wednesday, December 21 to Friday, December 31.

The Alley Theatre will close from December 25 – 28 and January 1 and 2.

Registration offices in Derry and Strabane will close on from Monday December 26 – 28 with Derry offices opening on Thursday and Friday while Strabane will remain closed.

Both Registration offices will close on Monday January 2 and reopen on January 3.