Buncrana's Swan Park to transform into festive wonderland for Christmas Market

The popular Buncrana Christmas Market is to be held this year in the picturesque location of Swan Park.

The market is once again coming to Buncrana town, having previously enjoyed success in the Plaza Buncrana for two years and Ardravan Square also for two years.

Organisers say this year is bigger and better than ever.

A spokesperson said: “ The Christmas Market experience will be a must for not only local families but those from nearby counties to come and revel in all the joy of Christmas and even better visiting is free and no booking required! (Excluding visit to Santa’s Grotto situated within the market)

A winter scene at Swan Park. Picture by Rosemary Doherty.

The Christmas Market will run from Wednesday, November 29 to Sunday, December 3 from 12 noon – 9pm in Swan Park, one of the most beautiful and much-loved spots not only

in Buncrana but Donegal.

As part of the market a host of festive activities will be held in Santa’s Village which will have bespoke wooden cabins, just like Santa has back in Lapland and a lovely festive bandstand.

Free festivities for all to enjoy will include local children carol singing, face painting, making toys with elves, local musicians, and much more.

Local craftspeople will also have the best of trinkets and gifts on offer to help solve that problem of what to buy your loved ones and friends for Christmas, all while supporting your

local traders. Refreshments will be available on site so you can come along and enjoy a hot chocolate or two, which is sure to get everyone in the festive mood.

Of course, no Christmas celebration could take place without the big man himself, Santa.

Santa will be holding an early Christmas visit to Buncrana as part of the Christmas Market, coming to hear directly from the boys and girls what their Christmas wishes are this year,

and of course Santa will give them a little surprise gift when they meet. Parents can pre- book a visit in Santa’s Grotto and are free to record their child’s visit to meet Santa and his elves.

Organisers are now delighted to announce that, due to need, they have extended Santa’s visit to even later, with bookings to meet Santa up to 9pm to accommodate demand! Mrs Claus and the Elves will be there to great every child visiting Santa. For tickets to Santa’s Grotto visit go to: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/buncranachristmasmarket/1063506

But do remember of course that all the rest of the Christmas Market experience is free to come along to.

Mrs Claus will also be busy throughout the day giving free daily storytelling of our favourite festive tales in the beautiful bandstand in Santa’s Village. The Elves will be making mischief

across the wonderland experience too.

"We have heard from Rudolf that one of the reindeers is coming along to make a surprise appearance. Music and entertainment will also be on offer from the bandstand throughout the event.”

There are still have some opportunities for businesses to come along to sell or promote your wares at the Christmas Market in the beautiful cabins.

Contact Event Organiser Barry Doherty to book your cabin, email: [email protected] or ring 00353 868628757

Follow the Buncrana Christmas Market – Swan Park Facebook page and Instagram page for all the latest details and updates Christmas Market 2023 | Facebook.