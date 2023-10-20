Christmas lights ‘invaluable’ during cost-of-living crisis and procession a positive from COVID era

The Derry Christmas Lights procession in 2021. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.11.21

The proposal was approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council at a meeting of the Business and Culture Committee on Tuesday, October 10, with councillors praising the programme as an invaluable service with a focus on local shopping.

Head of Culture Aeidin McCarter said that the main switch on events would continue last year’s Christmas procession format as it ‘allowed them to welcome more attendees and made for a more magical Christmas experience’.

She continued: “Santa’s switch on procession will consist of festive characters, Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), panto characters and beautiful bespoke Christmas-themed mobile installations.

The Strabane Christmas lights procession.

“Members of the public will be able to view Santa switching on the Christmas lights from a series of city and town centre streets, which will allow for the maximum number of people to safely line the routes.”

The programme also included a craft fair at The Guildhall from November 17-19 and a Mayor’s Christmas tea dance at The Guildhall on December 6 and at St Patrick’s Hall, Strabane, on December 12.

Mrs McCarter noted that the Council had a budget in excess of over £200,000 for Christmas illuminations.

She said officers would ensure that ‘Christmas lighting displays achieve maximum impact with regard to supporting business and visitor growth’ and ‘attract shoppers and visitors into these commercial areas’.

The Moor Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton said that, during the cost of living crisis, free services like Christmas lights were invaluable.

She praised the programme for giving families the chance to ‘go out into their communities, to mingle and to enjoy Christmas as best they can’.

Ballyarnett SDLP Councillor Rory Farrell also highlighted that the procession was ‘probably one of the most positive things to come out of the COVID era.’