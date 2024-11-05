Christmas magic as Derry's Guildhall Craft Fair, Elf Parade and Light Switch Ons just weeks away

The big Christmas Lights switch ons, an elf parade, festive tea dances and the return of the Guildhall Craft Fair are being lined up to bring some festive cheer across Derry & Strabane in the weeks ahead.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of the popular Magical Procession through the city centre to turn on the Christmas lights on Friday November 22 is just one of the highlights of a comprehensive programme of festive activity launched by Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, this week.

The switch on event will mark the start of five weeks of programming that aims to bring people together to celebrate the Christmas season and support local businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recent years thousands of people have lined the streets of the city for the procession, led by the Mayor and Santa Claus, who are joined by festive characters and Christmas themed mobile installations who turn the lights on as they pass.

The colourful Derry Christmas procession passes through the city centre on Sunday evening last. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2248GS - 06

The parade begins at Bishop Street, weaves its way through the city and calls into Guildhall Square where a 60 foot Christmas tree will be lit for the first time.

“Christmas is such a magical time of the year in our beautiful city and I am delighted that we are hosting a number of events that will allow people to share the joy and magic of the festive season together,” said Mayor Barr.

“Our aim is to create unforgettable experiences for the public while supporting our local traders and businesses so that they can get the most out of their busiest time of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many local businesses have experienced a challenging year and I would like to encourage shoppers to make an extra effort to support them this Christmas.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, launching the 2024 Christmas Programme for Derry and Strabane with the help of Santa Claus and his little helpers Cría Cole, Oisin Heffernan, Ennan Shiels.

“When we shop local and keep money in the local economy it gives everyone a boost."

The three day Guildhall Craft Fair, which this year runs from November 22 to the 24, is considered one of the most prominent showcases of bespoke craft items in Ireland and will feature a wide range of products created by craft designer makers and artists.

The Mayor’s Christmas Tea Dances meanwhile are scheduled for Wednesday December 11 in the Guildhall and Thursday December 17 in St Patrick’s Hall in Strabane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A wider programme will include a range of other events around the district.

There will be a large variety of crafts and gifts at the Guildhall Craft Fair. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2247GS - 118

This will include an Elf Parade & Christmas Light Switch On in Culmore village on Friday next, November 15 at Culmore Point Road. The Parade will start at 6pm at Cloncool Park.

Santa and his elves will be turing up for the event and they will be joined by local children and young people who will entertain as they make their way to the Culmore Community Hub for the Christmas Light Switch On.

The Culmore Christmas Craft & Food Fair meanwhile takes place on December 1 at Culmore Community Hub, with lots of local and regional crafters, artists, food producers and more. Doors will open from 11am to 4pm.

Meanwhile there will be a Festival of Lights on the same day, December 1 at Main Street, Newtownstewart, offering a ‘fully inclusive, family oriented Christmas event’ from 12 to 4pm. Newtownstewart Centre 2000 will host a Christmas craft market, outdoor funfair, festive workshops, Santa in his igloo and lots of festive food and drink. At 3.30pm a fire performance outside the Centre 2000 will culminate in a 'Procession of Lights', led by the Ice King and Snow Queen to the Main Street for a fluorescent lights street disco with street entertainers such as the Magic Elf. After Santa and Mrs Claus have switched on the Christmas lights, the 'Procession of Lights' will continue to the Abercorn bridge for a fireworks display over the River Mourne at 5.45pm culminating in the arrival of the traditional Festival of Lights Christmas floats. The Christmas floats signal the start of the Christmas truck and tractor run with vehicles decorated with festive lights. The truck/tractor run will visit Douglas Bridge, Victoria Bridge and Ardstraw before returning to Newtownstewart.

To access the Christmas programming for Derry and Strabane visit www.derrystrabane.com/christmas.