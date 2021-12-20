Derry and Strabane Council heaps praise on residents for spreading Christmas cheer

The magical festive displays by the Amelia Court residents in the Steelstown area of Derry and the 'Christmas Drive' residents in the Steelstown area have seen visitors flock from near and far to view the amazing displays.

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney spoke of the ‘fantastic Christmas cheer’ the residents were spreading.

He said: “'Christmas Drive' and Amelia Court has really captured the imagination and the spirit of Christmas that is alive and engaging lots of residents throughout our district at a very, very difficult time.”.

Amelia Court residents were raising funds in aid of local girl Nicole, who suffers from FND (Functional Neurological Disorder) and 'Christmas Drive' were raising money for the Foyle Hospice and HURT charities.

Mayor, Alderman Graham Warke visited the streets earlier in the week to offer his support for the charitable drive and Councillor Tierney extended the thanks of the residents to him, adding: “There’s been a fantastic amount of money raised at both of those streets.

“Mayor, would it be possible in some way to acknowledge the massive efforts by the residents because I think it’s important to point out that these two streets aren’t done by any organisation? This has been done by ordinary residents who are pulling together, showing fantastic community spirit and spreading Christmas cheer and I think we as a council should recognise it.

“Could I ask that you and your office plan to make some acknowledgement of the work they do and thank you for coming down and lending your support to the campaigns?"