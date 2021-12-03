Fabulous festive photos of Derry pupils marking Christmas in 2011

From carol services to panto, there was a wide range of talent on show. We’ve put together a short slideshow of pupils engaged in festive activites in 2011, including young people from Long Tower, Lisnagelvin, Roe Valley Integrated, Ballykelly, Naiscoil, St Brigid’s, Eglinton, Broadbridge, Ballykelly and Termoncanice, as well as St Cecilia’s College.
1.
Some of the P1 little Angels who took part in the Roe Valley Integrated Primary School Christmas play this week. INLV5011-042KDR
2.
Children in Mrs Proctor's P1 class at Ballykelly Primary School who played in the 'The countdown to Christmas' in the the schools Christmas show. INLV5211-051KDR
3.
Connie Mullan and Conan Trainor who were Mary and Joseph in the Termoncanice P1 Nativity play. (1312JB10)
4.
Angel Gabriel Kaci Tosh during the Termoncanice P1 Nativity play. (1312JB11)