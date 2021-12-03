St Cecilia's College pupils who performed scenes from the Nativity during the carol service at Longtower Church. (2712PG02)

Fabulous festive photos of Derry pupils marking Christmas in 2011

As we enter the season of good cheer, we’ve been taking a look at our archives to see how local schoolchildren took part in various festive activites a decade ago.

By william allen
Friday, 3rd December 2021, 3:55 pm

From carol services to panto, there was a wide range of talent on show. We’ve put together a short slideshow of pupils engaged in festive activites in 2011, including young people from Long Tower, Lisnagelvin, Roe Valley Integrated, Ballykelly, Naiscoil, St Brigid’s, Eglinton, Broadbridge, Ballykelly and Termoncanice, as well as St Cecilia’s College.

We hope you enjoy it.

1.

Some of the P1 little Angels who took part in the Roe Valley Integrated Primary School Christmas play this week. INLV5011-042KDR

2.

Children in Mrs Proctor's P1 class at Ballykelly Primary School who played in the 'The countdown to Christmas' in the the schools Christmas show. INLV5211-051KDR

3.

Connie Mullan and Conan Trainor who were Mary and Joseph in the Termoncanice P1 Nativity play. (1312JB10)

4.

Angel Gabriel Kaci Tosh during the Termoncanice P1 Nativity play. (1312JB11)

