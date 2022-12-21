This year’s Christmas Tree Recycle Scheme for Foyle Hospice will take place in the New Year from Wednesday, January 4, until Saturday, January 7.

Foyle Hospice will come and collect the real Christmas trees from your home for a suggested donation of £6. Once you have disposed of your trees, they will be shredded for use in the gardens at Foyle Hospice.

Kathleen Bradley, Foyle Hospice Fundraising Officer, said: “The Foyle Hospice Christmas Tree Recycle Is an eco-friendly initiative that will help maintain the beautiful grounds of Foyle Hospice while also getting rid of your used Christmas trees in a responsible way. We suggest making a donation of £6 for this service as every penny enables us, as a community hospice, to continue to deliver our specialist palliative care services in Derry and throughout the North West. You’re helping your Hospice, your environment and yourself.”

Kathleen Bradley, Fundraising Officer, pictured with the hard-working team at Elagh Tree Surgery, who volunteer their services to repurpose your used Christmas trees on Foyle Hospice grounds.

Kathleen also gave a special word of thanks to Elagh Tree Surgery Ltd for donating their time and expertise to Foyle Hospice year after year.

“Elagh Tree Surgery employees come to Foyle Hospice every year and dedicate their time to repurpose your used Christmas trees by spreading them throughout the gardens here.

We would like to thank the team there for continuing to support our Christmas Tree Recycle Scheme.”

To book your Christmas Tree collection visit: https://register.enthuse.com/ps/event/christmastreerecycleScheme

Members of the Elagh Tree Surgery Team hard at work shredding your used Christmas trees in the Foyle Hospice grounds.

You can also call 02871 359888 to reserve your Christmas tree collection any day up until Friday, December 23.

