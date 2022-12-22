News you can trust since 1772
Santa and Poppy Kosky Thompson

IN PICTURES: Santa Claus brings a smile to the faces of children in the Altnagelvin Children’s Ward

Children at the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin welcomed a very special visitor to the hospital ahead of the big day on Sunday.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago

Santa Claus came to visit the children and give out gifts. The special visit was facilitated by Foyleside Shopping Centre.

The Performing Arts Department at North West Regional College also helped Santa during the visit.

Students at the North West Regional College were able to provide a performance of ‘Christmas Kidnap’ on YouTube for the children to watch.

1. Santa and Aoife Carlin

Santa and Aoife Carlin

Photo: Western Trust

2. Mollie McIntyre with Santa via Skype with help from North West Regional College.

Mollie McIntyre with Santa via Skype with help from North West Regional College.

Photo: Western Trust

3. Santa and Cian O'Donnell

Santa and Cian O'Donnell

Photo: Western Trust

4. Shea O'Brien talking to Santa on Skype

Shea O'Brien talking to Santa on Skype

Photo: Western Trust

