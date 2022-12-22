IN PICTURES: Santa Claus brings a smile to the faces of children in the Altnagelvin Children’s Ward
Children at the Children’s Ward at Altnagelvin welcomed a very special visitor to the hospital ahead of the big day on Sunday.
By Kevin Mullan
Santa Claus came to visit the children and give out gifts. The special visit was facilitated by Foyleside Shopping Centre.
The Performing Arts Department at North West Regional College also helped Santa during the visit.
Students at the North West Regional College were able to provide a performance of ‘Christmas Kidnap’ on YouTube for the children to watch.
