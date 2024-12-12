In essence, the nativity scene with its little figurines is a largely faithful representation of the birth of Jesus the Christ child as told in the Bible. And yet there are a lot of lesser known and curious details about this depiction of a narrative which has inspired millions of Christians and captured the imagination of artists for two millennia.
1. Straight from the gospels
Our main and earliest sources of information about the birth of Jesus come from two of the gospels included in the Bible, the gospel attributed to Luke and the gospel attributed to Matthew. The story of Jesus' birth is not recorded in either the gospel attributed to Mark or the gospel attributed to John. Photo: Brendan McDaid
2. Setting in Bethlehem
Both gospels, which most scholars believe were written independent of each other several decades after Jesus' death, attest that Jesus was born in the town of Bethlehem, a small town close to Jerusalem which was of historical importance. In the Old Testament, Bethlehem was said to be the birth place of David, with the gospel narratives stating that Joseph and by extension Mary and Jesus were descendants of David. Photo: Brendan McDaid
3. Early Christian art
The earliest surviving depictions of the nativity as we know it today, with both the Magi and the Shepherds represented together in art form, originate in Palestine with some examples still surviving. They are collectively known as the Monza ampullae, and take the form of small, easy portable metal flasks for holy oils with elaborate engravings. They were crafted and sold by Palestinian vendors to pilgrims to the Holy Land, and as such they would have travelled back home with those pilgrims who came from across the Christian world. The earliest found are thought to date from the 5th Century, the same Century St Patrick is believed to have been spreading Christianity in Ireland. Many are now in a Cathedral north of Milan in Italy, with others discovered elsewhere in Italy. The iconic nativity as represented today however would really become imbedded in Christian art and in popular culture during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance period. Photo: Brendan McDaid
4. The virgin birth
Both the gospels which feature the nativity story relate details about the Immaculate conception, with Virgin Mary conceiving through the Holy Spirit in Matthew, while in Luke we have the angel Gabriel visiting Mary and telling her that unto her a son will be born through the Holy Spirit. This is crucial to the Christian belief in Jesus as the Christ child, the son of God. The Quran also makes reference the virgin birth. The gospel of Matthew states that Mary's betrothed Joseph had been planning to quietly part company from Mary, but that he was visited by the Lord who told him the child was conceived from the Holy Spirit. It is from Luke, whose gospel features Mary and other women more prominently than the others, meanwhile, that we get the story of Mary visiting her relative Elizabeth, who was pregnant with John the Baptist, who was also conceived through divine intervention. Photo: Brendan McDaid
