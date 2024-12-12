3 . Early Christian art

The earliest surviving depictions of the nativity as we know it today, with both the Magi and the Shepherds represented together in art form, originate in Palestine with some examples still surviving. They are collectively known as the Monza ampullae, and take the form of small, easy portable metal flasks for holy oils with elaborate engravings. They were crafted and sold by Palestinian vendors to pilgrims to the Holy Land, and as such they would have travelled back home with those pilgrims who came from across the Christian world. The earliest found are thought to date from the 5th Century, the same Century St Patrick is believed to have been spreading Christianity in Ireland. Many are now in a Cathedral north of Milan in Italy, with others discovered elsewhere in Italy. The iconic nativity as represented today however would really become imbedded in Christian art and in popular culture during the Middle Ages and the Renaissance period. Photo: Brendan McDaid