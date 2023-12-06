Those who want to buy local and help the environment this Christmas are being urged to check out some of the sustainable seasonal gifts, clothing and accessories at Síoraí, the newly launched Carndonagh store.

Síoraí on Bridge Street is part of the award-winning Spraoi agus Spórt social enterprise.

It seeks to integrate the circular economy into the local community by encouraging people to shop more sustainably.

“Christmas can be costly for those on low incomes, and also can create a lot of unnecessary waste,” says Helen Nolan, chief executive of Spraoi.

The range of candles.

“Shopping in a sustainable store is more affordable and helps recycle quality goods and reduce levels of waste.”

Helen highlights a new range of Síoraí Teacup Candles.

“The candles are produced using salvaged china, 100% natural fibre wicks, essential oils, and soy wax. Soy wax is not only a sustainable resource but is also grown without the use of pesticides or herbicides making it an eco-friendly choice.”

Helen says burning Síoraí candles is cleaner burning than paraffin wax.

They emit less carbon dioxide, produce no toxins, carcinogens or pollutants - making the candles less likely to trigger allergies. Soy wax also burns cooler and has a lower melting point extending the life and burn time of your candle.

“Our candles are scented with pure essential oils as opposed to chemically manufactured fragrances.

Each Síoraí candle is created with the utmost care, using high quality ingredients and hand poured into an exquisite piece of china chosen by a member of the Síoraí family.”

This Christmas, Síoraí seeks to integrate the circular economy into the local community by also encouraging people to also shop for fashionable clothing more sustainably.

Lorraine Carey, Circular Economy Hub Lead at Spraoi agus Spórt, says “We want to make Síoraí a destination every time you are looking for a new outfit or piece of clothing. We encourage people of all ages to shop locally and sustainably with us as we stock men's, women’s, and children's clothes.”

As well as helping the environment, sales from Síoraí also support the work of Spraoi agus Spórt in the area.

Helen says, “All funds from sales are used to provide activities and services that help children and young people in the community reach their full potential. In particular, they fund special needs assistance to enable children of all abilities to take part in our programmes and activities. And that’s something to celebrate this Christmas!”