Mr Durkan said he hopes the service, which will run this year from December 2 to 23, will help promote the night-time economy and help people get home safely.

The Foyle MLA said the new service is ‘good news’ for Derry and will provide a boost to the economy over the festive season.

“This is great news for Derry and its night-time economy,” he said.

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan has welcomed confirmation from Translink that their ‘Nightmovers’ bus service will be introduced for Derry over the Christmas period following their pilot provision last year and subsequent requests from Mr Durkan.

"Getting home after a night out in Derry city centre is notoriously difficult. Not only is this off-putting for revellers but it has wider implications for local businesses.

“There have always been issues with limited taxi provision at night in the city and unfortunately this has been exacerbated in recent years and as a result of the pandemic with taxi drivers leaving the profession to seek more flexible, family-friendly employment elsewhere. I have raised these issues among others with successive Infrastructure Ministers, as well as the need to make the industry more accessible and attractive.

The SDLP MLA continued: “I'm pleased Translink has agreed to provide a night bus service in Derry again this Christmas, to ensure that people can get home safely. This is good news and I hope this provision will assist in promoting public transport and provide a boost for the local night-time economy.”

Translink confirmed that the Foyle Metro Nightmovers will operate every Friday and Saturday from 2 until 23 December (plus Thursday 22 December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

SDLP MLA Mark H Durkan

Services depart from Foyle Street Bus Station at 2200, 2300 and 0000. Standard tickets and smartcards are accepted.

Service 21a departs from Foyle Street to Creggan Estate, Hazelbank, Ballymagroarty, Earhart, Culmore Road at 10pm, 11pm and 12am; Service 22a will be from Foyle Street to, Carnhill, Slievemore, Shantallow, Culmore at 10pm, 11pm, 12am