Open your heart to the wonder at the core of the Nativity - Bishop of Derry and Raphoe Andrew Forster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The following is Rt Rev Andrew Forster, Bishop of Derry and Raphoe’s Christmas message.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advent is a joyful season, a time when we look forward to Christmas and prepare to celebrate Christ’s birth – the moment when, as John writes, “the Word became flesh and made his dwelling among us”.

In many of our homes and churches we put up cribs to remind ourselves of this extraordinary moment. These captivating nativity scenes – a baby lying in a stable, watched over by his devoted mother and father, as the three Magi pay homage and the shepherds look on – enthrall children and stir something in many adults, as well. For a while, we, too, become onlookers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And yet, how fully, I wonder, do we grasp the magnitude of what’s being celebrated?

Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, Andrew Forster.

For Christians, Jesus's birth is one of the two greatest events in human history – and I use the term ‘human history’ quite deliberately. “‘The virgin will conceive and give birth to a son’, Matthew writes, ‘and they will call him Immanuel (which means “God with us”).’”

Jesus came among us fully human and fully divine. He experienced the human condition in its raw completeness. His life story – an infant refugee growing up in an occupied land; witnessing poverty, inequality and oppression; experiencing injustice, persecution, bereavement, betrayal, mockery and abuse; feeling abandoned and, ultimately, suffering an unimaginably brutal death on the cross – means that Jesus endured many of the hardest trials that can befall humankind.

Whenever we feel lost or abandoned, when our world is in turmoil, when the valley is at its darkest, Jesus is the one constant we can turn to. He knows what suffering feels like. Our Lord's birth, the Incarnation, is one of God’s greatest gifts to us. It allows Jesus to empathise with us, and he will never forsake us. God’s second great gift is, of course, the promise of eternal life for those who believe in him and follow his way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Advent, if you find yourself an onlooker at the Nativity scene, open your heart to the wonder at its core and experience the joy of Christmas in all its fullness.

I wish you every blessing this Christmas, and a happy and peaceful New Year.

Andrew.