OPINION: The human touch - Christmas traditions and connections hard to beat

For those fortunate enough to have spent Christmas with others, the quiet of the day was a chance to regroup, relax and unwind after the stress of shopping, cooking, wrapping and delivering presents.

We lead such busy lives in the modern era that it can feel like we are always on the go with few opportunities just to sit and chat and revive those vital human connections with loved ones near and far. Christmas is a time to remedy that.

Whether it is gathering with others at Mass or service, receiving a card or present, seeing a child’s face light up as you teach them to ride their new bike, board games, having a drink and a catch up, welcoming home family members far away, a phone call, it is all these little things that make it so special.

Shipquay Street up in lights for Christmas (file picture)

But it can also be a sombre and even painful time, particularly for those who are alone, in hospital, away from home, and those who have experienced bereavement. The years pass, but at Christmas we remember those who are missing at our tables, but it is an opportunity to share memories and stories about them.