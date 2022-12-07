CCC will be having their Christmas event on Friday, December 9, beginning with their annual Christmas lights switch on at 33 Cromore Gardens.

The event will start at 5.30pm on Friday and will be hosted by the one and only Micky Doherty.

Santa Claus will be arriving at 6pm in order to take his place at his grotto until 8pm.

Frosty the Snowman and Rudolf the Rednosed Reindeer getting ready for Christmas at Cromore.

Admission to the event is free and there will be a free gift for every child who comes along to see him.

Santa will also be present on both Saturday, December 10, and Sunday, December 11 from 6pm to 8pm.

