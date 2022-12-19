Superintendent Goretti Sheridan, Inishowen, presented Honorary Garda Ray Campbell with his Centenary medal and certificate at Buncrana Garda Station.

Santa even popped in to see Ray and to give him his 'Sarah’s Christmas gift box'.

Donegal Gardai said that Honorary Garda Ray does a ‘fantastic job all year’ helping Gardaí in Buncrana and they think Santa will be extra good to him this year.

Little Blue Hero Ray Campbell meets Santa Claus.

Ray became an honorary Garda in 2018 when three Gardai turned up at his school, St Aengus NS in Bridgend, to present him with his official uniform.

Honorary Garda Noah Gooch was also paid a recent visit by Garda Annmarie Mc Grath of the Community Policing Unit in Letterkenny and he too was presented with his Sarah's Christmas gift box.

Writing on the An Garda Siochana Donegal Facebook page, the local Gardai said they have ‘no doubt that Honorary Garda Noah and his big brother Lee Jnr are right at the top of Santa's 'nice list' as they are definitely two of the best boys about!”

They added: “Lee (Snr) might just get some coal and we will all secretly be a tad jealous if he does!”

Noah Gooch with Annmarie Mc Grath (Community Policing Unit, Letterkenny).

They continued: “The Little Blue Heroes Foundation are very honoured to be in their fourth year of launching 'Sarah's Christmas Gift' done in memory of hero Sarah Robinson, who passed away peacefully in 2019 at age 16, following a battle with cancer. Before she passed Sarah made arrangements to give something back to the charity to support other families of Little Blue Heroes.”

