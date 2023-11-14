One of the best things about the run-up to the festive season is all the lovely local craft fairs and markets that take place across Derry and Donegal.

There are lots of these events happening across the North West over the next few weeks, including in the Inishowen peninsula, with Santa himself also taking time out of his busy schedule to visit a few of the big events.

One of the first Christmas fayres of the season takes place this Saturday, November 18 in Clonmany Community Centre from 12-4pm.

With Christmas gifts, jewellery, Christmas decorations, hand-carved crafts, home baking, hand-knitted gifts, mulled wine, craft demos, craft fabric sale and lots more, you’re sure to find the perfect gift.

Last year's Christmas tree in Buncrana.

See Clonmany Community Centre on Facebook for more details.

Clonmany Community Centre have also launched their annual Christmas Gift Appeal, in conjunction with local family support workers and are asking if you can help them give some local children the Christmas they deserve by donating a gift for kids aged from 0 to 15 years. They are blown away every year by the generosity and want to thank everyone who has donated in the past. You can drop any gifts in or post them to Clonmany Community Centre by December.

Moving on from Clonmany, Muff Christmas Craft Fayre takes place across next weekend, November Saturday 25 and Sunday 26 in St. Mary’s Hall from 11am to 4pm. There’s free entry and children – as well as grown ups – can meet Santa from 2.30 – 4pm both days.

See https://www.facebook.com/MuffCommunityDevelopment for more.

Culdaff Community Association has also announced that its Christmas Craft Fair will take place in the Wee Hall, Culdaff on Sunday November 19 from 2-5pm. There will also be a Christmas draw with great prizes.

Heading up to the very top of Inishowen and the country, Malin Head’s Seasonal Craft and Food Fair takes place in Malin Head Community Centre on Sunday, November 26 from 2-4pm.

On to Drumfries, and the Sliabh Sneacht Centre’s popular Christmas Craft Fayre will be held on Saturday, November 25 from 2-5pm. Always packed to the brim with festive delights, this is sure to be a great day out. There is also a huge draw with lots of prizes.

In the town of Buncrana, the ever-popular Annual Christmas Markets will be held in St. Mary’s Hall in the town on December 9 and 10, from 11am to 5pm with lots of fabulous crafters and businesses showcasing their wares.

Check it out on https://www.facebook.com/stmaryshallbuncrana?locale=en_GB

Just out the road from Buncrana will also be the Illies Christmas Market & Bazaar on December 10 from 4pm. There will be festive Christmas Markets for all your festive shopping needs, a Christmas Bazaar with all the must-have cosmetics, gadgets, luxury hampers and much more, a Santa’s Grotto with a magical display including a gift from Santa, photo and Santa’s sleigh all the way from the North Pole, as well as festive treats including hot chocolate and cookies.

Find out more information on https://www.facebook.com/illiescommunity

In Moville, the Mullan Hope Centre will run its annual Christmas markets weekend from Friday, Dcember 8 from 6-9pm, Saturday, December 9 from 1-4pm and Sunday, December 10 from 1-4pm.

There'll be something for everyone, great gift ideas, excellent food, music every day – guaranteed to get everyone into the Christmas spirit. There will also be a Bumper Christmas raffle on Sunday, December 10, with all proceeds going to St Vincent de Paul, Moville.

For more details, check out their Facebook and Instagram pages https://www.facebook.com/themullanhope

Also this year, Buncrana Christmas Market 2023 comes to beautiful Swan Park from November 29 to December 3 and is open from 12 noon to 8pm each day. See https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasInBuncrana

Additionally, after the overwhelming success of last year's event, ‘In the Making’, a unique celebration of arts and craft making, is back by popular demand for a second year running at Fort Dunree.

Billed as an alternative to the traditional Christmas Craft Fair, this free event takes place from 11am-4pm on Saturday, November 18 in the Saldanha Gallery, Fort Dunree, and is funded by the Arts Council of Ireland. It promises to be an inspiring day filled with creativity – showcasing the talents of local artists and makers, and providing visitors with the opportunity to engage in hands-on experiences.