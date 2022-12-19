Trains will operate as normal on Christmas Eve, with an early evening close. There will be no trains running on Christmas Day or Boxing Day and a Saturday timetable will operate between December 27 and December 31, as well as Monday January 2. There will also be an earlier evening close on New Year’s Eve and a normal Sunday service on New Year’s Day.

Due to major essential works, bus substitutions will operate on the Derry line, between Great Victoria Street and Lanyon Place and Antrim stations between Tuesday December 27 and Monday, January 2. Trains will operate as normal between Derry and Antrim.

Full details on this works programme and bus substitutions are available on Translink’s website: www.translink.co.uk/CATR

Translink's North West Transport Hub in Derry.

In terms of bus services, holiday services will be in operation on Foyle Metro between December 22 and Tuesday January 3.

Buses will not operate on Christmas Day, with limited services will operate on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Ulsterbus/ Goldliner services meanwhile will finish early on Christmas Eve.

Furthermore a Holiday timetable will be in effect between December 22 and January 3.

There will be no Ulsterbus services on Christmas day, and there will also only be a limited service on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.