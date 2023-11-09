Irish charity Trócaire has praised Derry people for their generosity as it launched its Christmas Gifts of Change which will provide essential aid to people in Gaza and other parts of the world this year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Trócaire said it would like to thank the people of County Derry as they helped 1,300 families living in some of the world’s most fragile countries last year and spent over £27,200 on Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts.

Trócaire, celebrating 50 years of giving on their milestone anniversary this year, launched their life-changing Christmas Gifts of Change this week and are asking people to give a gift that really matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Launching the annual range of sustainable and ethical gifts, Trócaire’s Head of Region for Northern Ireland, Peter Heaney, said: “This year marks Trócaire’s 50th anniversary and in the time since our formation the people in Co. Derry have been open-handed in their generosity and support for our work in some of the world’s most fragile countries.

Mental Health Lifeline: Hana (42) with her children Samer (13), Salma (10) and Roula (8). The family have been living in a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon after they were forced to flee from their home. Credit: Hazar Al Zahr.

"One of the ways this generosity has manifested itself is the support we receive for our annual Gifts of Change campaign. Over one million life-changing gifts have been purchased by the public in Ireland, north and south, since we launched the initiative in 2000.’

"The horrific situation in Gaza is obviously front of mind for many people at the moment and we have two gifts that will help families caught up in conflict this year. The Gift of Family Essentials (£30) will bring vital comfort to children and families caught up in conflict in countries like Gaza, Ethiopia, South Sudan and Ukraine.

"This gift will provide families with survival kits, emergency dignity kits and food baskets. It will make all the difference to a family who have lost everything this Christmas. The Mental Health Lifeline Gift (£40) also provides women and children in Gaza access to vital mental health care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trócaire has a range of climate gifts. The Gift of Seeds and Tools (£10) provides families with everything they need to plant, tend and grow healthy, nutritious, fresh fruit and vegetables.

Family Essentials: Yordanos (15), and her sister Qsanet (13), fled war in Ethiopia. They have lived with their family in a refugee camp for three years, and are desperate to return home. They have been supported by Trócaire partner Daughters of Charity. Photo: Trócaire

A new Protection from Climate Change Gift (£85) will help struggling families respond to the effects of extreme weather.

Gifts for women include the Gift of Menstrual Dignity (£10) to provide girls with supplies for a safe and hygienic period,.

There is also a Women’s Empowerment Gift (£85) which helps set up women-led savings and loans groups to support local women to set up their own businesses.

In 2022/2023, Trócaire improved the lives of 1.58 million people in 23 of the most fragile countries in the world, thanks to the generous support of the public here at home.

This included supporting over 1.1 million people in humanitarian crises, 88,646 people to fight for access to justice in Central America, Palestine and Zimbabwe and 232,139 women and girls through empowerment programmes in fifteen countries. Last year, Trócaire’s climate and environmental justice work supported 278,082 people in nine countries.

There are 22 gifts, ranging from £5 to £1,400. The gifts can be purchased online at www.trocaire.org/gifts or by calling 0800 912 1200.