Watch: Stunning Christmas light display to benefit Lough Swilly RNLI

Lough Swilly RNLI is to benefit from a stunning Christmas light scene showcased by a generous local family.
By Laura Glenn
Published 4th Dec 2023, 14:11 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 14:13 GMT
The house in Burnfoot. Photo from video courtesy of Lough Swilly RNLI.The house in Burnfoot. Photo from video courtesy of Lough Swilly RNLI.
The house in Burnfoot. Photo from video courtesy of Lough Swilly RNLI.

The Harkin family in Burnfoot has yet again gone ‘all out’ with their Christmas lights and decorations around their home.

A video posted on the Lough Swilly RNLI page shows the fabulous amount of Christmas decor around the home, which they are hoping will raise funds for a very worthy cause.

They are inviting members of the public to call and see their Christmas display which is now open, and to make a donation to Lough Swilly RNLI.

Lough Swilly RNLI thanked the family for their support, and urged people to call in if they’re passing.

You can find the house and their gorgeous display at Drumadooey Burnfoot, Co.Donegal, F93VW13.

You can also follow Lough Swilly RNLI on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/rnliloughswilly, where they also have a video of their little Santa’s elf up to mischief.

