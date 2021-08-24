Community Pharmacy NI urging uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations

Gerard Greene (Chief Executive Community Pharmacy NI)

Around 350 pharmacies are providing the AstraZeneca vaccine to people aged over 40. Since its roll-out in March 2021, the Community Pharmacy Vaccine Programme has already successfully administered more than 135,000 COVID-19 jabs.

It is estimated that these numbers will increase as community pharmacies become the main provider of first doses of the vaccine through the Department of Health’s Evergreen Programme.

Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy NI said they are “urging” people who haven’t yet gotten a vaccine to do so.

“It was fantastic to see the success of The Big Jab Weekend,” he said.

“We encourage those seeking the vaccine at a community pharmacy to check out the web portal so you can find the closest vaccinating pharmacy. Getting vaccinated is the greatest protection from the virus and the best tool on offer to help Northern Ireland move out of restrictions and return to normal society. In the coming weeks, we will see a further uplift of pharmacies providing the Moderna vaccine, which will expand the options available for those who remain unvaccinated.”

Community Pharmacy NI say that the majority of pharmacies are only supplying the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time. A small number are providing Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations with more pharmacies being added next week. In order to be vaccinated at a Community Pharmacy, you have to be registered with a GP in Northern Ireland and are required to meet the eligible age cohort. Mr. Greene says public health remains their “top priority.”

“We would also remind the public that community pharmacies remain open with support and guidance for any medical concern.

“The vaccination programme does not impact on other services and prescriptions are still being delivered in a safe, convenient and timely manner for all.

“Public health continues to be our top priority and the community pharmacy network remains committed to serving their communities.

“Please be patient with your local pharmacy teams as we work to ensure all patients are supported during this time.”