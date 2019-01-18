Computershare Derry staff gift presents to Kinship Care

The Derry office of leading international third-party mortgage servicing provider Computershare Loan Services, has donated toys and treats for local children who have experienced the death or loss of a parent.

Employees handed over food, toys, and toiletries to Kinship Care NI’s Northern Ireland Christmas appeal.

The charity helps and supports children who are being brought up by grandparents and other extended family members.

The gifts, paid for by employees themselves, were distributed between local youngsters and teenagers in the run up to Christmas Day.

Steve Jennings, Operations Director at Computershare Loan Services, Derry, said: “We are delighted to be able to make a difference to the lives of children and their families in our own community at such an important time of year.”

Jacqueline Williamson MBE, Chief Executive of Kinship Care, added: “Christmas is an especially difficult time of the year for children in kinship care.

“We were overwhelmed by the sight of the gifts, especially when we learned they had been provided by staff themselves.

“Our youngsters and their carers enjoyed a Christmas knowing that everything from food to little surprise presents had been taken care of.”

Kinship Care is an award winning charity that helps and supports kinship carers and their children in Northern Ireland.

Kinship carers need a friendly face and someone to share an hour of their time over a cup of tea, others need more intensive support – particularly grandparent carers and young sibling carers.

For more information about Kinship Care, visit http://kinshipcareni.com

For more information on Computershare, visit www.computershare.com