Culture Night in Derry : List of What’s On

11am - 1pm Countdown to Brexit - Have Your Say, Main Hall, Guildhall
*12pm - 8pm Music Masters Showcase, UU Magee
*12pm - 8pm Crafting the City, Tower Museum
*1.30pm - 2.30pm Countdown to Brexit- Know Your Rights EU Settlement Scheme
*3pm - 6pm Get Creative with Kumon! Waterside Library
*4pm to 8pm Welcome to the Siege Museum, Siege Museum
*4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 5.30pm Walls 400 Tours from Guildhall
*4pm - 8pm Poetry Trail, departing Gasyard Centre
*4pm - 7pm Free Access, Museum of Free Derry
*4pm to 8pm Free Access, Tower Museum
*4pm - 8pm Walls 400 Exhibition, Tower Museum
*5pm to 6pm Decriminalise, Echo Echo Studios
*5pm to 8pm Origin of the Walls History Trail Peace IV characters, City Walls
*5.30pm & 6.30pm Sayonara Storytelling, Tower Museum (20 minute performances)
*6pm - 7.30pm Screen Print your own poster, Centre for Contemporary Art Derry-Londonderry
*6pm -8pm I Am What You’ve Come To See, Void Art Centre
*6pm -9pm Autumn Exhibition, Refreshments & Live Music, Cowley Gallery
*6pm-7pm Personal Artefacts - Willie McKinney’s cine-camera. Museum of Free Derry.
*6pm to 8pm Oiche Chultúr: Maoallaí ín Daire, Main hall, Guildhall
*6pm to 8pm Irish & Ulster Scots Information Point, The Guildhall
*5pm to 8pm Journeys: Celebrate Queer History, Guildhall Square
*6pm to 8pm Create Your Own Masterpiece, Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilot’s Row
*6pm to 9pm Comic & Pop Culture, Angry Cherry, Foyle Street
*7pm to 8.30pm Drum Circle Jam, Abbazappa Record Shop, The Yellow Yard
*7pm to 9pm Partition: Rebalancing the Books, Art Arcadia, St Augustine’s Old Schoolhouse
*7pm- 9pm Open Studio Night, Bishop Street Studios
*7pm - 8pm Youth Culture Open Mic 11-14-year-olds, Our Space, Waterloo Place
*7pm - 8pm Music at the Cathedral, St Columb’s Cathedral
*7pm-9pm Culture Night at the Wee Church on the Wall, St Augustine’s Church
*7pm-9pm Music of Our Heritage, First Derry Presbyterian Church
*7pm-9pm Open Night, Newgate Arts & Culture Centre, 22 Hawkin Street
*7pm-8pm Oak and Stone by Dave Duggan, Little Acorns Book Shop
*6pm-late Darkness & Light- Zero Waste Mummers, various pubs and streets
*7pm-7.15pm The Stone Tapes, Amanda Walker, Bishop’s Gate
*7pm-8.30pm In Your Space Youth Troupe Walkabout, Guildhall Square and surrounding areas
*7pm-8.30pm Circus Taster, In Your Space Circus, Waterloo Street
*7.30pm-8.30pm Joyful, Carlisle Road Methodist Church
*7.30pm -7.45pm The Stone Tapes, Stephen Lewis at Ferryquay Gate
*8pm-9pm the Real Face of Jesus by Sean Hawkins, Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilot’s Row
*8pm-late Youth Culture Open Mic 14 plus years old, Our Space, Waterloo Place
*8pm-10pm Brian Hassan Tales from Home, Alley Theatre bar, Strabane
*8pm-8.15pm The Stone Tapes, Catherine Ellis at Shipquay Gate
*8pm to 10pm Yarns from the Mill, Sion Stables, Sion Mills
*8pm-late Traditional Music Festival, CCE Cappagh Badoney, Plumbridge Parochial House
*8.30pm- 8.45pm The Stone Tapes, Janet Hoy at Butcher Gate
*9pm-11pm Culture Night Killeter and District Development Trust, Killeter Heritage Centre
*10pm-late Late night free music events at venues across city tonight.