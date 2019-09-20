Culture Night in Derry : List of What’s On

11am - 1pm Countdown to Brexit - Have Your Say, Main Hall, Guildhall

*12pm - 8pm Music Masters Showcase, UU Magee

*12pm - 8pm Crafting the City, Tower Museum

*1.30pm - 2.30pm Countdown to Brexit- Know Your Rights EU Settlement Scheme

*3pm - 6pm Get Creative with Kumon! Waterside Library

*4pm to 8pm Welcome to the Siege Museum, Siege Museum

Crossing swords in Guildhall Square on Friday night, held as part of the Culture Night festivities across the city.

*4pm, 4.30pm, 5pm, 5.30pm Walls 400 Tours from Guildhall

*4pm - 8pm Poetry Trail, departing Gasyard Centre

*4pm - 7pm Free Access, Museum of Free Derry

*4pm to 8pm Free Access, Tower Museum

Children, Facilitators and parents pictured during last year's Family Peace Pigeon Workshop at Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilot's Row.

*4pm - 8pm Walls 400 Exhibition, Tower Museum

*5pm to 6pm Decriminalise, Echo Echo Studios

*5pm to 8pm Origin of the Walls History Trail Peace IV characters, City Walls

*5.30pm & 6.30pm Sayonara Storytelling, Tower Museum (20 minute performances)

One of the young Sollus Highland Dancers performing during Culture Night at the New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre last year.

*6pm - 7.30pm Screen Print your own poster, Centre for Contemporary Art Derry-Londonderry

*6pm -8pm I Am What You’ve Come To See, Void Art Centre

*6pm -9pm Autumn Exhibition, Refreshments & Live Music, Cowley Gallery

*6pm-7pm Personal Artefacts - Willie McKinney’s cine-camera. Museum of Free Derry.

*6pm to 8pm Oiche Chultúr: Maoallaí ín Daire, Main hall, Guildhall

*6pm to 8pm Irish & Ulster Scots Information Point, The Guildhall

CULTURE NIGHT LAUNCH. . . .The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Michaela Boyle, pictured at the Garden of Reflection, Bishop Street on Wednesday afternoon for the launch of this year�"s Culture Night 2019. This year�"s event will be held on Friday, 20th September. Included in photo are Sharon Meenan (right), Arts Development Officer, DCSDC and Aine Clarke (left) from Crafting the City who will launch their exhibition as part of Culture Night

*5pm to 8pm Journeys: Celebrate Queer History, Guildhall Square

*6pm to 8pm Create Your Own Masterpiece, Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilot’s Row

*6pm to 9pm Comic & Pop Culture, Angry Cherry, Foyle Street

*7pm to 8.30pm Drum Circle Jam, Abbazappa Record Shop, The Yellow Yard

*7pm to 9pm Partition: Rebalancing the Books, Art Arcadia, St Augustine’s Old Schoolhouse

*7pm- 9pm Open Studio Night, Bishop Street Studios

*7pm - 8pm Youth Culture Open Mic 11-14-year-olds, Our Space, Waterloo Place

*7pm - 8pm Music at the Cathedral, St Columb’s Cathedral

*7pm-9pm Culture Night at the Wee Church on the Wall, St Augustine’s Church

*7pm-9pm Music of Our Heritage, First Derry Presbyterian Church

*7pm-9pm Open Night, Newgate Arts & Culture Centre, 22 Hawkin Street

*7pm-8pm Oak and Stone by Dave Duggan, Little Acorns Book Shop

*6pm-late Darkness & Light- Zero Waste Mummers, various pubs and streets

*7pm-7.15pm The Stone Tapes, Amanda Walker, Bishop’s Gate

*7pm-8.30pm In Your Space Youth Troupe Walkabout, Guildhall Square and surrounding areas

*7pm-8.30pm Circus Taster, In Your Space Circus, Waterloo Street

*7.30pm-8.30pm Joyful, Carlisle Road Methodist Church

*7.30pm -7.45pm The Stone Tapes, Stephen Lewis at Ferryquay Gate

*8pm-9pm the Real Face of Jesus by Sean Hawkins, Eden Place Arts Centre, Pilot’s Row

*8pm-late Youth Culture Open Mic 14 plus years old, Our Space, Waterloo Place

*8pm-10pm Brian Hassan Tales from Home, Alley Theatre bar, Strabane

*8pm-8.15pm The Stone Tapes, Catherine Ellis at Shipquay Gate

*8pm to 10pm Yarns from the Mill, Sion Stables, Sion Mills

*8pm-late Traditional Music Festival, CCE Cappagh Badoney, Plumbridge Parochial House

*8.30pm- 8.45pm The Stone Tapes, Janet Hoy at Butcher Gate

*9pm-11pm Culture Night Killeter and District Development Trust, Killeter Heritage Centre

*10pm-late Late night free music events at venues across city tonight.