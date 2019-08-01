Derry falls in love with Forum production of ‘Legally Blonde’

The Millennium Forum has revealed that this year’s youth musical ‘Legally Blonde’ was the most successful youth musical in the theatre’s history.

The show, which starred a cast of 50 of the city and region’s 16-24-year-olds, performed to capacity audiences during its run at the venue from Wednesday, July 24 to Saturday, July 27.

Amanda Hamilton, Marketing Manager, said: “I am pleased to announce that audiences for the musical ‘Legally Blonde’ have far surpassed those for any youth musical in the theatre’s history. We used a range of methods to reach this audience with online being very effective for us. With the engagement on social media, this resulted in strong word of mouth and conversion into sales. Audiences mostly came from Derry, with an additional high percentage from Donegal. We even had audience members on holiday from Australia who really enjoyed the show.”

David McLaughlin, Chief Executive, Millennium Forum, added: “In our 13 years of producing a youth musical, the success of Legally Blonde has been incredible and has surpassed all previous years in terms of ticket sales. To see an increase in tickets by a massive 21% on last year is testament to the hard work of the magnificent young cast, the production team and our Box Office and Marketing teams.

“This free youth musical project allows us each year to nurture & encourage the huge talent of young people from our region, many of whom have then gone on to carve successful careers within the industry.

“It’s this commitment to providing the best in training, education and experience for our youth which cements the Forum as one of the leading theatres in Ireland and it is something of which we are hugely proud.”

Legally Blonde was brought to life by the Millennium Forum Youth Musical Theatre Group.