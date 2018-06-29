‘Derry lads’ at St. Joseph’s launch new school magazine

A group of budding reporters at a local secondary school have launched a magazine.

The students from Mr. Beattie’s class 8D were selected earlier this year to take on the challenge of creating the magazine, after the school was awarded funding for the project from Arts Council NI.

Teacher Mrs. Orla Donnelly said the funding was part of the creative schools programme, and the aim was to enhance the students literacy skills in a “fun and engaging manner.”

The students decided to call the magazine ‘Derry Lads’, following the popularity of the TV show Derry Girls, and they worked along with local photographer Jim McCafferty and journalist Leona O’Neill on the project.

“They interviewed a wide range of people and businesses from the local community including The Derry Barber Company, The Sooty Olive, Brandywell Stadium operations manager Billy Scampton,” added Mrs. Donnelly.

An exhibition of the students’ work was launched earlier this week, and Mr. Beattie said that the project “has shown that creativity and imagination aren’t things confined to the classrooms.”

Reflecting on the project, Mrs. Donnelly added: “This was such a rewarding experience for all involved.

“The boys had so many wonderful experiences and enjoyed every second of the project.

“Their faces during the magazine launch and exhibition said it all – they were bursting with pride.

“They were totally engaged in every aspect of the project from interviewing, transcribing, writing articles to capturing relevant photos to go with each story.

“They also designed every aspect of the magazine and layout and we are particularly proud of the St Joseph’s avatar they designed.”