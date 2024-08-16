14 brilliant pictures of spectacular Lúnasa fire show in Derry's Creggan

Hundreds of young people and residents came together for a light procession that weaved through the streets of the neighbourhood towards Greenwalk.

The procession was led by a spectacular bull constructed over the last week by young people from across the neighbourhood along with the artist Brendan Farren.

Young people from local clubs including St Mary's Youth Club, Sean Dolans GAC, Rath Mór Warriors, Oakleaf Boxing Club, Trojans YCG and St Mary's Scouts carried flags, banners and lanterns dressed in costume by North West Carnival Initiative.

At Greenwalk, a traditional music concert was followed by poems and readings by local young people Conghaile McLaughlin, Michael McLaiughlin and Imogen Holden highlighting the aspirations of local young people and their positive contributions to the Creggan neighbourhood. A fire performance by In Your Space Circus preceded a spectacular fire display as the fire drawings and the bull were set ablaze backed by projection mapping on the walls of St Mary's Youth Club by Jonny Delaney.

Lúnasa is the Gaelic word for August, named after the Celtic God Lugh. It was traditionally a month of reaping and celebrations and Lúnasa was one of the great fire festival that took place throughout the year.

A spokeperson for Féile said: "Thanks to everyone who made last night's event so special. We already can't wait to start planning for next year.”

This event was a Communities In Transition Project funded by The Executive Office, Derry City & Strabane District Council and Department for Foreign Affairs.

Féile 24 organisers said they would like to extend thanks to Triax - Neighbourhood Management Team, Pains Fireworks, Old Library Trust, Creggan Neighbourhood Partnership, Mylo Events and Hive Cancer Support Group for their support in delivering the event, and also wished to say a “massive thank you to everyone who made last night's event so special”.

Customs associated with Lughnasa, or lúnasa, have been observed around in Ireland for over a thousands years

Lúnasa is one of the four main festivals from ancient times on the island alongside Imbolc, Beltaine, and Samhain (Halloween), the latter of which is celebrated every year in Derry in what has been voted the world;s best Halloween festival in the world.

Young people prepare to light the sacrificial bull at Thursday night's Feile 24's Lunasa in Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

One of the performers taking part in the fire-based climax at Lunasa on Thursday evening. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The Lantern Carriers pictured on Thursday night at the Lunasa Procession through Creggan.

Children of all ages participating in the Feile's Lunasa Procession through Creggan on Thursday night.