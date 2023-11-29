There were smiles all round at the MacCafferty School Of Music’s Annual Charity Class Feis at the Millennium Forum, which this year raisef funds for Derry’s Foyle Hospice.

The annual event that has been running for over 50 years now with proceeds always donated to charity, and usually a local charity.

Sunday’s event saw pupils from all ages from the school’s young talented singers coming along and performing in front of an audience made of up parents and the local community.

Speaking after Sunday’s successful Feis, MacCafferty School of Music director Una O’Somachain said she was very proud of all the youngsters who participated. “Once again our young singers and performers have come out in their droves to support this very worthwhile annual charity event. I was delighted with the standard on the day and it was great to see so much family support throughout the day’s activities.”

Thanking everyone who volunteered for their continued support, Una added: “A massive thank you to all those volunteers, be they making tea, organising, collecting monies and adjudicating – without you we could not make this the annual success it was. I believe the Foyle Hospice will once again benefit from the magnificent generosity that the feis people of Derry have shown once again. Wishing all my pupils a happy and peaceful Christmas and looking forward to seeing you all again in 2024.”

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography

1 . The junior class group displaying their Trinity College London singing examination certificates that were presented to them at last week's Charity. Feis. The junior class group displaying their Trinity College London singing examination certificates that were presented to them at last week's Charity. Feis. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

2 . The Doherty sisters - Sienna and Amber from County Donegal who took part in last week's MacCafferty School of Music Annual Charity Feis at the Millennium Forum, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) The Doherty sisters - Sienna and Amber from County Donegal who took part in last week's MacCafferty School of Music Annual Charity Feis at the Millennium Forum, Derry. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

3 . MacCafferty School of Music director Una O’Somachain and Blathnaid Biddle, adjudicator pictured with the junior group, Elsa Kehoe, Caoimhe Doherty, Georgia Mahon and Holly Gormley at last week's Charity Feis.. MacCafferty School of Music director Una O’Somachain and Blathnaid Biddle, adjudicator pictured with the junior group, Elsa Kehoe, Caoimhe Doherty, Georgia Mahon and Holly Gormley at last week's Charity Feis.. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales

4 . Lailah Keogh, winner of the Niamh Maccafferty Cup for achieving the highest mark in her group at the Trinity College London singing examinations, pictured at the Millennium Forum. Lailah Keogh, winner of the Niamh Maccafferty Cup for achieving the highest mark in her group at the Trinity College London singing examinations, pictured at the Millennium Forum. Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography Photo Sales