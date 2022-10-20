News you can trust since 1772
Grainne, Noah and the Mayor, Sandra Duffy enjoying the celebrations at FDST's Celebration of Achievement event. (Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography)

19 brilliant pictures from Foyle Down Syndrome Trust Awards in Derry

Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Sandra Duffy has congratulated members of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust after attending the Celebration of Achievement awards event at the Everglades Hotel.

By Jim McCafferty Photography
3 minutes ago

Mayor Duffy said she had a lovely night with all the amazing children and their families, and thanked the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust for having her at the event.

(Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography)

1. Member of the 0-3 year-old age group pictured after receiving their certificates at the FDST Celebration of Achievement awards on Tuesday night at the Everglades Hotel.

Photo: Jim McCafferty

2. The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Tiernan, Zara and their families at Tuesday nightâ€™s event.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

3. FDST members showing off their dance moves at the Celebration of Achievement at the Everglades Hotel on Tuesday night.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

4. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy pictured with Foyle Down Syndrome Trust members and their families enjoying the Celebration of Achievement event.

Photo: Jim McCafferty Photography

