Mayor Duffy said she had a lovely night with all the amazing children and their families, and thanked the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust for having her at the event.
(Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography)
1. Member of the 0-3 year-old age group pictured after receiving their certificates at the FDST Celebration of Achievement awards on Tuesday night at the Everglades Hotel.
2. The Mayor Sandra Duffy pictured with Tiernan, Zara and their families at Tuesday nightâ€™s event.
3. FDST members showing off their dance moves at the Celebration of Achievement at the Everglades Hotel on Tuesday night.
4. The Mayor, Sandra Duffy pictured with Foyle Down Syndrome Trust members and their families enjoying the Celebration of Achievement event.
