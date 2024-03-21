Revellers taking part in the dancing at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival.

27 photographs of Féile Equinox celebrations in Derry

Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together in Creggan on Wednesday to welcome the sunrise before a full day of celebrations to mark the Equinox.