Revellers taking part in the dancing at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival.Revellers taking part in the dancing at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival.
Revellers taking part in the dancing at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival.

27 photographs of Féile Equinox celebrations in Derry

Residents of Creggan and people from across the city came together in Creggan on Wednesday to welcome the sunrise before a full day of celebrations to mark the Equinox.
By Jim McCafferty
Published 21st Mar 2024, 09:53 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2024, 09:54 GMT

Check out these photographs from the Féile festivities that were taken by Jim McCafferty.

Some of the ladies enjoying the craig at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday.

1. Some of the ladies enjoying the craig at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday.

Some of the ladies enjoying the craig at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Motivational speaker Glen Hinds chatting to students at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday morning. From left are Evan Curran, Michael McGavigan, Jayden Nixon and Ciaran Dobbins.. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

2. Motivational speaker Glen Hinds chatting to students at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday morning. From left are Evan Curran, Michael McGavigan, Jayden Nixon and Ciaran Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

Motivational speaker Glen Hinds chatting to students at St. Joseph's Boys School on Wednesday morning. From left are Evan Curran, Michael McGavigan, Jayden Nixon and Ciaran Dobbins.. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography) Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Human Library Michaela McDaid working with St. Joseph's students John Lopie, Cianan Campbell, Colum McCloskey and Keydn Spencer on Wednesday.

3. Human Library Michaela McDaid working with St. Joseph's students John Lopie, Cianan Campbell, Colum McCloskey and Keydn Spencer on Wednesday.

Human Library Michaela McDaid working with St. Joseph's students John Lopie, Cianan Campbell, Colum McCloskey and Keydn Spencer on Wednesday. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Some of the ladies enjoying the craig at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival.

4. Some of the ladies enjoying the craig at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival.

Some of the ladies enjoying the craig at the Lunchtime Music Trail in the Old Library Trust on Wednesday. The event was held as part of Feile Derry's Equinox Festival. Photo: JMcC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:ResidentsDerry