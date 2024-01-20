News you can trust since 1772

41 brilliant photos of your snow creations in Derry & Donegal

We all know Derry and Donegal has no shortage of artistic talent and people of all ages have been out getting creative or just enjoying themselves in the snow this week.
By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Jan 2024, 12:26 GMT
Updated 20th Jan 2024, 09:52 GMT

Brilliant work everyone!

Chilli & Frosty the snowmen. Photo: Ann McLaughlin.

Chilli & Frosty the snowmen. Photo: Ann McLaughlin. Photo: Ann McLaughlin

Five year old Lúcás O'Kane with his great Derry City F.C. snowman. Photo: Alicia O'Kane.

Five year old Lúcás O’Kane with his great Derry City F.C. snowman. Photo: Alicia O'Kane. Photo: Alicia O'Kane

Very well done to young siblings Harry and Grace Lovell from the Waterside on constructing this great igloo. Photos: Susan Lovell

Very well done to young siblings Harry and Grace Lovell from the Waterside on constructing this great igloo. Photos: Susan Lovell Photo: Susan Lovell

Here we have Caoimghin McGlinchy's great snow man. Photo: Chloe McCourt

Here we have Caoimghin McGlinchy's great snow man. Photo: Chloe McCourt Photo: Chloe McCourt

