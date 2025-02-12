95 great pictures of beloved Derry & NW pets for Valentine's Day 2025

By Brendan McDaid
Published 12th Feb 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 07:16 BST
It’s fair to say that when it comes to unconditional love, dogs and (most) cats are unmatched so here’s a celebration of love with a difference as we showcase your beloved pets this Valentine’s Day.

Photos from readers.

Please note these are submitted pictures and are not for sale.

Wee Holly all freshly groomed, from Kiki Dee.

1. Wee Holly all freshly groomed by Kiki Dee.jpg

Wee Holly all freshly groomed, from Kiki Dee. Photo: Kiki Dee

Bow from Derry Elaine Morrison.

2. Bow from Derry Elaine Morrison.jpg

Bow from Derry Elaine Morrison. Photo: Elaine Morrison.

Maggie from Derry by Charlotte Boyle Photography.

3. Maggie from Derry by Charlotte Boyle Photography.jpg

Maggie from Derry by Charlotte Boyle Photography. Photo: Charlotte Boyle Photography.

Buddy from Derry from Chloe McLaughlin.

4. Buddy from Derry from Chloe McLaughlin.jpg

Buddy from Derry from Chloe McLaughlin. Photo: Chloe McLaughlin.

