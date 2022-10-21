All the fun of the fair as 'spooktacular' Cullen's Hallowe'en funfair prepares to open

The traditional Hallowe'en funfair promises loads of family entertainment right through to the big night itself, All Hallows' Eve, Monday, October 31.

The amusements open tomorrow from 2pm to 10pm at the Ebrington car park.

Alongside the ghost train, big wheel and thrill rides, a host of family favourites will be returning to keep young and old entertained.

Some spooky creatures at Ebrington.

The funfair will be open to the public from Monday, October 24, to Thursday, October 27, between the hours of 4pm and 10pm.

Over the next two weekends and during the Hallowe'en festival itself it will be open between the hours of 2pm and 10pm.

This Sunday, October 23, a sensory session with reduced capacity and quiet time for both adults and children with additional needs will take place between 11.30am and 1pm.

And next Wednesday, October 26, is cut price day, with rides at a reduced price.

Advertisement Hide Ad