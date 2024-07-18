Eileen McDevitt (left) who was celebrating her 104th birthday at Lifford Stadium on Sunday with her family. Maime Clarke (centre) and Maisie Simpson (right).

Nothing unusual about choosing to celebrate your birthday with a night at the dogs. Choosing to celebrate your 104th BIRTHDAY with a night at the dogs; well, that's worth toasting!

Yet Eileen McDevitt had an even more special reason for deciding Lifford Greyhound Stadium would be her party venue on July 14th. Two weeks previous the local track held a special gala fundraising night for courageous Castlefinn teen Maisie Simpson who is battling Hodgkin Lymphoma and currently undergoing treatment in Dublin.

To help offset the cost of travel and overnight stays for the family in Dublin, Maisie's friend Kayleigh Harte set up a special GoFundMe page and a fundraising committee was formed to help support Maisie and her family in whatever ways they could. The fundraiser at Lifford Stadium in early July proved a huge success as the local community turned out in large numbers to support Maisie and her family with a running total of almost £18,000 raised at this point.

Maisie and her parents, Paul and Louise, were in Lifford Stadium for the gala evening and so positive was the feedback that when news reached one particular family member who had the small matter of an upcoming birthday to plan, there was only one venue she would consider!

Friends and family of Eileen McDevitt who were at Lifford to celebrate her birthday on Sunday. Included are members of the fundraising committee for Maisie Simpson.

Indeed Maisie was among the friends and family who joined Eileen last weekend to mark her 104th birthday, as were members of the fundraising committee on what proved a very special night for the remarkable Lifford resident. So, after 104 years, has Eileen any advice for the rest of us?

"Oh no, not at all," she smiled, "I have none unfortunately, just plenty of hard work and be kind to everyone."

Difficult to argue with that !

Anyone wishing to make a donation to help with Maisie's ongoing treatment can do so at her GoFundMe page.