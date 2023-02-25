Most pets will be happy with a home temperature of 18 to 20C (photo: Adobe)

According to recent estimates, around 17.4 million households in the UK have a pet – but how can owners maintain the best temperatures in their home for their furry friends? What measures can be taken to ensure pets aren’t cold, especially in the current climate?

With winter in full force, experts at Electric Radiators Direct collaborated with Wood Green, The Animals Charity, home to Channel 4’s The Dog House, to provide advice on how to keep your pets warm and how to maintain a comfortable temperature without breaking the bank.

1. Consider your pets’ breed and age

All owners want to do their best to ensure the most comfortable home temperature for their pets (photo: Adobe)

All pets are different, so they all have varying needs when it comes to the most comfortable temperature.

The natural body temperature of cats and dogs is around 38 – 39 ᵒC, a few degrees higher than humans. For their health, it’s important to try and maintain this temperature.

The good news is, most pets will be happy with a home temperature of 18 – 20 ᵒC, which is what many UK homes aim for in winter, but this may vary due to the breed and age of your furry friend.

Pets with a thicker fur, like Huskies or Norwegian forest cats, are more tolerant of a slightly colder environment, while animals with a shorter fur coat (or no fur at all, like Sphynx cats) may struggle to keep warm.

Keep your cat cosy (photo: Adobe)

Age is another determining factor when it comes to maintaining body temperature for pets. If your animal companion is a little older, they may find it harder to regulate their body temperature, so keep this in mind when considering their home heating needs.

2. Be on the lookout for any changes in behaviour

Another key thing to consider when it comes to maintaining a healthy temperature for your pets is any changes in their normal behaviour. While all animals have different personalities, there may be some signs that indicate their discomfort with the temperature in your home.

Does your pet constantly look for a radiator or heater to sit by? Or does it often curl up in a tight ball when resting? This may mean they’re feeling cold. However, if they’re panting (more than usual) or feeling overly restless, it could mean your home temperature is too high.

Maintain the best temperatures in your home for your furry friends (photo: Adobe)

3. Consider the best solutions for them

Of course, all owners want to do their best to ensure the most comfortable home temperature for their pets. Smart heating solutions really come in handy when it comes to maintaining a stable temperature in your home, as well as keeping an eye on consumption.

For example, smart thermostats or smart electric radiators automatically maintain a set temperature without fluctuating. They do this by instantly adjusting themselves whenever heat levels rise above or drop below your preferred temperature.

Many smart heating solutions also allow you to program a heating schedule based on your needs. For example, if you take your dog out for a walk twice a day at the same time, you can program your heating to switch off then switch back on ready for when you return. As a result, you don’t end up wasting energy if you’re not there.

Some electric radiators even come with motion sensors, which are ideal for less frequented rooms where the heating is only needed when the room is use. It’s also a great way to keep your cat or dog warm when you’re not home as it will pick up their presence with no manual input required.

If you’re unable to invest in smart heating solutions and worry about your pet being cold, consider providing them with additional layers such as blankets and bedding or position their bed or cage in an area of the room that tends to be free of cold draughts.