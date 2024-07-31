Gerry Lynch

This Friday, August 2, will see the first ever Galliagh Féile 5K run take place in the city.

Starting at Galliagh Park at 7pm the run takes in a route through the Galliagh estate finishing at the Galliagh Community Centre where refreshments will be provided post race.

It should prove to be a very popular event amongst local runners, though the event has had interest from running clubs as far as Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerry Lynch of City of Derry Spartans, as one of the organisers said: “The Galliagh 5k is a welcome addition to the growing local running scene.

"It's an opportunity for runners at all levels to take on what's an excellent racing course and be part of the brilliant series of events that has been taking place in Galliagh.

"I would encourage local runners to get involved and help make this a fantastic event. I want to congratulate the Féile Committee for undertaking this event and bringing running back to the heart of the community.

“Indeed it reconnects to the running boom of the early 1980s and the original Galliagh 5k races. Long may this event continue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Mayor, Councillor Darren Guy, will officially start the race.

There will be a Fun Run prior to the main event, starting at Galliagh Community Centre, giving local kids the opportunity to get their running shoes on.