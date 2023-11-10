People across the north west wondering what to get loved ones this Christmas are being asked to consider getting them membership for the weekly Foyle Hospice draw.

Draw membership could well be a ‘win-win’ as not only is there a chance to win prizes every week but it also supports an incredible local charity.

The Foyle Hospice Weekly Draw has been supported by the local community for over 30 years.

By entering the Weekly Draw, for just £1 per week, you could be in with a chance of winning £1,000 cash.

Staff from the Foyle Hospice highlighting how the weekly draw can be the perfect gift this Christmas.

Most of the funding for Foyle Hospice comes from local peopleg iving donations and raising money which helps the Hospice continue to offer specialist palliative care services.

Recent Weekly Draw Winner, Michael Lyttle praised the initiative saying: “The Hospice is a great cause to support and I would encourage anyone who is not signed up to join the weekly draw and support the wonderful work of Foyle Hospice.”

Weekly Draw Member Denis said: “I don’t notice the money coming out each month. For £4.34 a month, it’s good to know that I’m helping my local hospice as well as being in with the chance of winning £1,000.

“Plus, you never know when you’ll need the hospice services so it’s not a lot to ask to give them £1 a week.”

When you become a member of the weekly draw, your money goes directly to supporting patients and their families at Foyle Hospice.

Recent winner, Claire was gifted the Weekly Draw subscription as a Christmas present and received the surprise of a lifetime when she won the rollover worth £2,700.

Claire’s daughter Geraldine told us: “She is very grateful for her prize. She has always been a big Foyle Hospice supporter.

“She takes part in the Female Walk and always buys raffle tickets for everyone else.

“Her subscription is an ongoing Christmas present from one of her daughters and she never even thinks about the prize money - it means a lot to her that some money is going weekly to a great cause.

“That said, she is absolutely delighted to finally have won something in her life, she’s 82!"

“She plans on treating her family and has been encouraged to buy herself a nice coat… to add to her 100+!”

Joining the Weekly Draw is easy with a choice of payment options. You can choose to pay: £4.43 every month (s/o only); £13 every quarter; £26 every 6 months or £50 every year.

Foyle Hospice said they are grateful for the continued public support and relies greatly on the generosity of the local community to make up over 65% of the total running costs each year.

You can sign up or buy a Weekly Draw membership as a Christmas gift this year by visiting: www.foylehospice.com/weeklydraw or call the fundraising office on 02871358999.