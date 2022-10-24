Guildhall and council offices lit up for Diwali celebrations
The Guildhall and the Council building are being lit-up red and yellow for the annual festival of Diwali which is being celebrated by a member of the local Indian community.
By Kevin Mullan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Oct 2022, 2:05pm
The Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy, recently met with local organisers of the ‘Festival of Light’ and agreed to illuminate the buildings on Monday, October 24.
The Diwali celebrations commenced on Sunday, October 23, and continue until Tuesday, October 25.
Mukesh Chugh, one of the organisers, thanked the mayor, saying it was ‘another first in the celebration of multiculturalism’.