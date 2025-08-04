IN PICTURES: Babies having a great time at the Teddy Bears Picnic at Muff Féile in Donegal

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. Elsie Connolly (9 months old) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Elsie Connolly (9 months old) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Rián Murphy (8 months) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Rián Murphy (8 months) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. Croía Maedh Dunne (1 year old) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Croía Maedh Dunne (1 year old) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. Cillian Connolly (2 years old) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney
Cillian Connolly (2 years old) was at the Muff Feile Teddy Bears Picnic, held in St Mary’s Hall, on Saturday morning. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.