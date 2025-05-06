Minding Mum social café a big success at Foyle Arena in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mothers brought their babies to Foyle Arena on Thursday last for the ‘Minding Mum Social Café’ in the main hall as the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership kicked off their Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week.

Whether it was a cup of coffee and a chat; a word with a local health visitor, or to find out information on highlighting the impact of Minding Mum it was all inside the Waterside venue. Even the City and District’s Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr took time out of her busy schedule to come along and meet the mums.

‘Minding Mum’ is a maternal health programme funded by the National Lottery Community Fund NI, based in the Waterside’s Shared Future Centre. It is a free service for pregnant women and mums of babies aged up to 12 months, supporting their health and wellbeing.

Some of the services on offer include – social cafes, individual and group therapies, peer support, pre- and post-natal exercise, bump and baby walking group and physio support.

MINDING MUM SOCIAL CAFE. . . .. The Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr and Christine McBride pictured with some of the mums and babies having fun at Thursday's Minding Mum Social Cafe at the Foyle Arena. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

The event was organised by Project Manager Christine McBride, from the Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership. Some of the day’s highlights was a soft-play ‘Baby Corner’ by LegenDerry Events, craft tables where mums could make teething necklaces and mums were even treated to massage and reflexology with ten local therapists attending. There was even an opportunity to get a mum and baby photo at a photobooth under local photographer Lisa McGrath.

Christine said: “These events are a vital way to bring mums together, encourage peer support and reduce social isolation.. A big thank you to the Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr for her attendance as well. I would also like to thank our funders the National Lottery Community Fund Northern Ireland for their continued support.”

The next big event as part of Maternal Mental Health Awareness Week celebrations will be held on Wednesday, May 7th with the ‘One Big Walk In The Park’ event at St. Columb’s Park with a starting time of 10.30am. All welcome. Then on Thursday, 8th May there will be ‘Mums on the Move’ outdoor exercise class along with Mammy Fit by Alice and Claire from Moving Bodies Moving Minds.

For more information and to connect with the service (available Mon.-Thurs., 9-5pm; Friday, 9-2pm) call or text 07719532034 or call the office 02871 342959.