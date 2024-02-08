Mother and Baby classes return to the North West Migrants Forum tomorrow
The theme of Friday’s session will be ‘Stay and Play’ and Western Trust Health Visitors Donna McNally and Cheryl McElhinney called into the Forum’s offices on the third floor of the Strand Road Embassy Building to deliver a whole range of new toys.
Cheryl and Donna have become regular faces at the Forum with their popular Mother and Baby mornings. They offer assistance with weighing each child as well as advice and guidance for those still getting to grips with caring for their new arrival.
The Mother and Baby programme continues on Friday, February 9 from 10am to noon. The class is open to anyone with a child up to the age of four. Registration is not necessary, simply attend the North West Migrants Forum, third floor of the Embassy Building, 3 Strand Road. Class runs from 10am until noon.