'One big family' growing stronger and stronger: 25 years of Foyle Down Syndrome Trust in Derry

The Gala evening started early with a wine reception, followed by a banquet meal and musical performances from some of the young people from the Trust including some superb saxophone tunes by young Conor Collins that had the crowd on their feet.

Foyle Down Syndrome Trust was established in 1995 by local parents who believed that more could and should be done to support, nurture and empower children with Down syndrome. The Trust started from a small office based in the Waterside and was led by a board of directors that included parents, local health and education professionals, fully supported by Professor Sue Buckley, Downs Education Ltd from Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder member and parent Gerry Craig, addressing the attendance on Friday night described how the small group came together, sought funding and began to deliver what turned out to be a one-to-one home-based education programme.

Lauren Corbett makes a special presentation to Mr. Gerry Craig, one of the founding members of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust, at Friday night’s Gala Ball. The award was presented in recognition of Gerry’s passion, determination and commitment to the founding of the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust. Included from left are Grace Kirk, Christopher Cooper, manager, FDST, Councillor Graham Warke and Deputy Mayor Angela Dobbins. (Jim McCafferty Photography)

“It was never easy,” said Gerry. “A lot of good people put in a lot of hard work to get to where we are today. That hard work was endorsed recently by no other than the BBC Children in Need and The National Lottery Community Fund who provided necessary funding to help us deliver the programme. It was indeed ground-breaking and is our greatest achievement to date. This remains a core element of our service delivery today.”

Mr. Craig went on to thank the directors, staff and volunteers for their continued dedication to the Trust, which ‘continues to grow from strength to strength’. He also praised former Mayor, Graham Warke for choosing the charity during his term in office last year and said the culmination of being able to get the Trust their own minibus would be a great help to all service users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FDST director and parent, Anthony Kirk endorsed Mr. Craig’s sentiments and added that the Trust will continue to grow and support their ‘One Big Family’ now and for many years to come.

‘We are all about family, and it’s great to see so many here tonight. I see three and four generations covering all ages. This is what we are about – togetherness and supporting one another.’

Following a celebration video, the evening concluded under MC Highland Radio’s Lee Gooch orchestrating a prize draw which included numerous prizes donated by many businesses and community groups throughout the city and district. This was then followed by the fabulous ‘Mindbenders’ who entertained into the small hours.

Speaking after Friday’s event, FDST Manager, Christopher Cooper praised all involved for making it a memorable night, albeit, taking place three years later than expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad