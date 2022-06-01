Seenoi-Barr calls for urgent progress on Coshquin play park

Foyleside SDLP Councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr said it is 'unconscionable that residents in this area have been waiting more than two decades for the development of Coshquin Playpark'.

Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee originally approved plans for a new play park in the Coshquin area two years ago.

But Colr. Seenoi-Barr says not enough progress has been made.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr

"I recently met a man who was just a toddler when the request to have a playpark in Coshquin was first made. That man is now 27 years old with three young children of his own aged 9, 7 and 5 who should be playing in that playpark that he himself was promised as a child. Instead, it remains undelivered and residents are still waiting.

“It is simply unacceptable that our local government has not been able to deliver this project for the people in our community. I have pursued this issue with Council officials and although I appreciate their diligent work, the process of seeking funding began three years ago. We must finally get it across the line," she said.

Colr. Seenoi-Barr is advocating that Coshquin is one of the projects put forward for the council's applications to the UK Levelling Up Fund.

"To neglect to include it after all this time would be a betrayal of local people. That’s why I have now launched a petition for Coshquin Playpark to be delivered and I would encourage everyone to come together as a community and sign it, to show the strength of feeling in the area.