Top 10 tips to keep your dog safe this Halloween in Derry

Halloween is an exciting time for all the family but for four-legged friends, it can sometimes be a bit overwhelming.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
3 minutes ago

With the help of Dogs Trust and the USPCA, the ‘Journal’ has compiled a list of ten ways to keep your dogs safe this Halloween.

1. Decorations

Decorations could be potential choking hazards for your pet, ensure they are out of your pet’s reach.

Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin

2. Costumes

Adding a new and unfamiliar item for your dog to wear can cause them to be uncomfortable. You should also be aware of anything that could cause abrasions or irritations, resulting in your dog overheating, or stopping them from expressing normal behaviour. It’s very important to avoid costumes that use elastic bands or have head accessories as these can obscure your pet’s vision. If they appear to be showing any signs of distress or discomfort, please remove immediately.

Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin

3. Sweets and Chocolate

Whilst often overlooked, these treats are toxic to our pets and must be kept out of their reach. Ensure wrappers etc. are disposed of correctly as they are potential choking hazards. If your pet does ingest something harmful, please seek veterinary advice immediately.

Photo: USPCA

4. Think twice about taking your dog out trick or treating

Photo: Dogs Trust

