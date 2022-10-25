2. Costumes

Adding a new and unfamiliar item for your dog to wear can cause them to be uncomfortable. You should also be aware of anything that could cause abrasions or irritations, resulting in your dog overheating, or stopping them from expressing normal behaviour. It’s very important to avoid costumes that use elastic bands or have head accessories as these can obscure your pet’s vision. If they appear to be showing any signs of distress or discomfort, please remove immediately.

Photo: Daire Ní Chanáin