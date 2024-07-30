Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Quiet Luxury trend isn't going anywhere fast and it's now even more attainable with the high street stores are jumping on the bandwagon.

I’ll be honest the word ‘trend’ fills me with dread, it conjures up past feelings of teenage me begging my mum to buy me the latest fashion must have only for it to go out of style the week after.

However, when it comes to the Quiet Luxury trend it seems this style isn't just a fashion phase and influencers have been wearing it before it was even a thing. Thanks to the OG quiet luxury influencers such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, the Olsen twins and Sofia Richie-Grainge our closets have been transformed into elegant capsule wardrobe style outfits.

These A-List celebrities have it easy when it comes to shopping for luxury brands. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are founders of The Row which is the epitome of quiet luxury style, but a simple black t-shirt would cost around £1,000 which isn't exactly in my budget.

Thankfully the high street retailers have cottoned on to this latest ‘trend’ and I was lucky enough to try some items from New Look. Not that I need any excuse to dress up for a party but when it's a four-year olds bash at a soft play I need a bit of a lift.

New look black ruched sleeveless top £15.99

Yes the entire outfit was giving ultimate quiet luxury vibes and I was in my absolute Sofia Richie-Grainge era. Best of all it wasn't just me that thought I looked good…

I could not believe how many commitments I got for my outfit, especially the Stone Textured Midi Skirt. Everyone wanted to know where it was from, how much it cost and wanted to feel the skirt because the quality looked so expensive. All the mums were pleasantly surprised when I revealed it was from the affordable high-street brand New Look.

Stone textured midi-skirt New Look

New Look off white stripe linen look waistcoat £32.99 and Shorts £24.99

Don’t forget about the accessories such as the Black Leather-Look Mini Shoulder Bag £19.99 and the Black Leather-Look Ring Detail Chunky Sliders £15 to complete the look. Because as with all the capsule wardrobe items they can be mixed and matched to create several different quiet luxury style outfits.

