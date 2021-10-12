Favourite place to eat in Derry?
Kathy Donaghy is a tutor at the North West Regional College. She said: “My new favourite place is Brick and Feather on Great James’s Street. It is dog friendly, so you can bring your dog in.
“I have a collie and I love to take him out, I don’t like to leave him. It is really nice there. Their bacon butties are really amazing.
“It’s a lovely outdoor space with a walled garden with apple trees growing around. It feels like a real beautiful space within the city.”
Caolan Fleming said: “I’d say Daly’s Bar and Bistro. My dad worked there for as long as I can remember. That is where we always went, so I was pretty much raised there.
Since they took over and done it up a few years ago into a restaurant the food is lovely there, it kind of hits closer to home.”
Jay Murphy said: “The Pickled Duck, because it’s a great spot, great food, great staff and the atmosphere is good as well.
There is like a wee outback where you can sit outside, it’s almost like a beer garden but you can eat food as well. It’s lovely.”
Ryan Holmes is a second year journalism student in Derry. He said: “My favourite place to eat in Derry is probably Mekong. It is really authentic Vietnamese food.
They do a good in-house beer that they brew themselves and it goes really well with their food.”
Toby Doherty said: “Derry is a pretty hard place for me to eat because I am a vegan, and there aren’t a lot of options in Derry.
“But Guapo is my favourite place to eat. They do a really good vegan wrap. But the queue can be quite long and it is hard to get in sometimes.”
Nathan Edgar is a local filmmaker. He said: “My favourite place to eat and drop by would probably be the Pickled Duck which is located on the Guildhall Square.
“It’s just a great wee spot. You’ve outdoor, you’ve indoor and the food is just great.
“The atmosphere is really good and there’s always a buzz about that place.”