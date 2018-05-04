Finalists for 2018 North West Business Awards revealed

With the 2018 NW Business Awards fast approaching, organiserst, the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce and City Centre Initiative, have revealed the category finalists ahead of the Gala Awards ceremony on June 1 in the City Hotel.

Sinead McLaughlin, CEO, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, said the entries were of a very high standard this year: “Our judges have had a tough time shortlisting entries for this year’s awards as the standard was very high.

“None the less, we have our finalists and we are confident that those selected are deserving of their place in the finals. These businesses and entrepreneurs will represent the best in business, in different sectors, throughout the North West.”

Thanking the judges and entrants, Jim Roddy, City Centre Initiative added: “This will be our 13th year celebrating the North West’s best in business and I’d like to thank everyone who entered for our awards and our independent judges for helping us select the winners.

“For those who were unsuccessful this year, we’d like to thank them for their entry and assure them that their efforts and impact on the economy on the North West is greatly appreciated but, unfortunately, we have only space for three nominees in each category and while they may not have made the shortlist this year, do not deter from entering next year.”

The North West Business Awards are well established and a highlight in the city and regions business event calendar.

The s are: NW Pub of the Year: Argyle Bar, McGrory’s Hotel, Peader O’Donnell’s. Restaurant of the Year: Nonna’s Wood Fired Pizzas, Primrose Strand Road, Walled City Brewery. Guest Accommodation Provider of the Year: Bridge B&B, Hastings Everglades Hotel, The River House.

Retailer of the Year: Houstons Footwear Ltd, JKC Specialist Cars, Vogue Car Sales.

Outstanding Contribution to Arts & Culture Award: In Your Space Circus, Institute of Study Abroad Ireland, Millennium Forum. Craft Industry of the Year: Banba, Elsie Tweed, Get Baked.

Best Tourism Event or Initiative: Derry City & Strabane District Council – Slow Food Festival, Friends of Derry City Cemetery, Museum of Free Derry. Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media: St. Mary’s College, The Derry Barber Company Ltd, The Style Edit. Hair & Beauty Business of the Year: Bareknuckle Barbershop, Cabelos, Mane & Waves Luxury Hair Extensions. Excellence in Innovation: Foods Connected, LacPatrick Dairies (NI) Ltd, Scattr. Creative Industries Business of The Year: Blockception, Gradon Architecture, The Style Edit.

Growth Through Export Award: Foods Connected, LacPatrick Dairies (NI) Ltd, Nora & Katie. Professional Services of the Year Award: ACS Controls, MPA Recruitment, Waterhouse Financial Planning.

Tickets for the event are now available. Further information on the North West Business Awards, which will be held on Friday, June 1 at the City Hotel. More information is available at www.londonderrychamber.co.uk