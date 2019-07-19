Flogas Tour De Foyle run and cycle launched

The date of this year’s Flogas Tour de Foyle 10:80 has been announced at a recent launch event held at St. Columb’s Park.

This popular Community Charity Cycle and Run will be held on Saturday, August 24.

Speaking at the launch, Liam Milligan, Chair of the Events Team, said: “We are delighted to see the event reach its sixth year and hope the community will continue to support us. We are particularly pleased to welcome Flogas as our headline sponsor this year.

“There are some changes to this year’s event including a new start line located at the running track in St. Columbs Park and associated parking arrangements. Participants can get full details on this years event by logging on to the website at www.tourdefoyle.co.uk”

Paul Ruegg, senior marketing executive from Flogas, added: “Flogas, in association with Adairs, our local bottled gas distributor & gas appliance centre, are honoured to sponsor the Tour de Foyle for 2019.

“As local suppliers of both LPG & Natural Gas to businesses and homeowners throughout the area, it is fantastic to be able to give support back to local communities, a crucial part of realizing our core value of being customer focused.”

For the 10k run, participants will begin at the running track in St. Columbs Park, make their way through the Park toward the riverfront, along the peace bridge and along the waterfront and into Bay Park (where there will be a water station) up onto and along the Foyle Bridge, along the Greenway.

They will go back into St Columb’s Park, finishing at the running track where some well-earned and delicious refreshments will be served.

“Many participants and running clubs use it as the last training run before the half marathon, and we hope to see them back again this year,” added Mr. Milligan.

In th 80k cycle, cyclists will undertake a scenic lap of Lough Foyle.

Leaving the running track in St. Columbs Park, participants will cycle to Magilligan and after a brief ‘pit stop’ will then board the Ferry across to Greencastle.

The route will then proceed back to the City crossing the Peace Bridge into St Columb’s park and finishing back at the running track.

Organisers welcome back previous participants and hope that visitors to the City will take the opportunity to experience this area of outstanding natural beauty on two wheels.

Mr. Milligan added that the event is about “helping those in need.”

“The Tour de Foyle 10-80 is all about taking part, is a fun event and not a race. It is open to everyone, from the novice to the experts in walking, running or Cycling. It is simply to bring people together from all the communities across our City and beyond, to raise much needed funds for the Homeless and those in need right here in the City.

“By taking part in the events you will be helping people in your own community who are experiencing difficult times in their lives and are working with the help of our North West Methodist Mission to get things back on track.”