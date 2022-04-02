Susan Wilson - the Mother Abbess

10 things to do in Derry this week

From concerts to quizzes, plays to bingo, to there’s something for everyone in Derry and Strabane this week.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Saturday, 2nd April 2022, 12:12 pm

Will you be going to any of these events?

1.

Lúmináre Presents: | New Voices | Featuring Rory Nellis With Special Guests: Hutch & George Houston St Augustines Church Tickets: £10+booking fee / Concession £8+booking fee 7.30pm ( Doors 7pm ) Tickets available at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/luminare-presents-new-voices-tickets-291221008877

2.

Musical Bingo at The Bentley Every Wednesday at 10pm Free to enter and plenty of fun to be had and prizes to be won.

3.

The Sound of Music Wed 6th Apr 8:00pm - Sat 9th 8:00pm Millennium Forum Theatre The family favourite musical is brought to you by LMS as part of their 60th Anniversary celebrations. It runs from 6-9th April in the Millennium Forum with a matinee on Saturday afternoon. Best of all - it's all local talent..so please come along and support your local theatre, cast and crew

4.

Breabach Fri 8th Apr 8:00pm - 10:30pm Tickets £10 The Alley Theatre and Conference Centre, Strabane Ranked among Scotland’s most skilled and imaginative contemporary folk acts, Breabach unite deep roots in Highland and Island tradition with the innovative musical ferment of their Glasgow base.

