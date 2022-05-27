10 things to do in Derry this week

2.

DeMo residency solo exhibitions at the Centre for Contemporary Art. 22 Apr 2022 - 2 July 2022. This is the second iteration of our residency programme and partnership with Kaunas Artists' House and the Lithuanian Culture Institute. Entitled DeMo, this biennial programme supports emerging artists to participate in an exchange between Northern Ireland and Lithuania. The solo shows are comprised of new work made during the residency inspired by personal narratives and the practice of textile making of our region (Ona Juciūtė) and sean nós singing and community found in music making (Mark Buckeridge).