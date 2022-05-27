10 things to do in Derry this week

Will you be going to any of these?
1.
Connected Summer Music Festival at Ebrington Square. Visit Ebrington Square this June for the Connected Summer Music Festival, featuring John O Callaghan B2B Bryan Kearney, Mauro Picotto, Christina Novelli, liam Melly plus local heroes.
2.
DeMo residency solo exhibitions at the Centre for Contemporary Art. 22 Apr 2022 - 2 July 2022. This is the second iteration of our residency programme and partnership with Kaunas Artists' House and the Lithuanian Culture Institute. Entitled DeMo, this biennial programme supports emerging artists to participate in an exchange between Northern Ireland and Lithuania. The solo shows are comprised of new work made during the residency inspired by personal narratives and the practice of textile making of our region (Ona Juciūtė) and sean nós singing and community found in music making (Mark Buckeridge).
3.
Lúmináre Presents: Cup O'Joe.
Monday, May 30 2022.
19:30 - 22:00. Nerve Centre Derry. Cup O’Joe is a progressive bluegrass and folk band founded and based in Northern Ireland by three siblings, Tabitha, Benjamin and Reuben Agnew, and later joined by Tabitha’s husband David Benedict. Their unique mix of original compositions and re-imagined traditional songs paired with their lively performances has given them a growing presence in the acoustic music scene surrounding Ireland, The United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, and beyond.
4.
Knockavoe 500. Wednesday, 1st Jun - Friday 22nd July. The Alley Theatre, Strabane. This exhibition commemorates the 500th Anniversary of the Battle of Knockavoe, where 900 mostly local men, under the leadership of Con O’Neill, were killed in a brutal surprise attack by Manus O’Donnell. It will include beautiful original illustrations by Seán " Brógáin, detailed replica armour and costumes as well as a unique Augmented Reality experience.