11 top bars in Derry and why you should visit them

Derry is famed for its welcome and the good natured banter that can be found in the many great bars dotted throughout the city.

Friday, 11th June 2021, 3:53 pm

Whether dropping in for a quiet drink or to grab a great meal, customers are always assured of a warm welcome in so many bars, so putting together a list of the top pubs isn’t an easy task.

With the bars open again after the latest lockdown, we’ve taken a look at how users of Tripadvor rated bars in Derry

Here are the top ten though many others will also deserve to be highlighted. While it’s hard to pick a single one out that should also be included in any list, a real gem can be found at the Waterfoot Hotel - the Snug there is a great traditional style bar. But we know readers will all have their favourites - we’ll put a post on Facebook soon so you can help us draw up our own list.

1.

First up is Peadar O’Donnells Bar on Waterloo Street. It’s often the first stop for visitors to the city who want to experience a bit of Derry’s renowned ‘craic’ and traditional music.

2.

Rated second is Bennigan’s Bar on John Street. This is a gem of a bar with great staff, great service and also offers some great live music.

3.

Third on the list is Sandino’s, again a very popular bar with both locals and visitors alike. A bar for all ages, it’s another venue that offers lively music and great company.

4.

Rated as No 4, is Granny Annie’s - a bar built for the 21st century but with traditional charm. This is another of the popular bars that attract people to Waterloo Street in their droves.

