11 top bars in Derry and why you should visit them
Derry is famed for its welcome and the good natured banter that can be found in the many great bars dotted throughout the city.
Whether dropping in for a quiet drink or to grab a great meal, customers are always assured of a warm welcome in so many bars, so putting together a list of the top pubs isn’t an easy task.
With the bars open again after the latest lockdown, we’ve taken a look at how users of Tripadvor rated bars in Derry
Here are the top ten though many others will also deserve to be highlighted. While it’s hard to pick a single one out that should also be included in any list, a real gem can be found at the Waterfoot Hotel - the Snug there is a great traditional style bar. But we know readers will all have their favourites - we’ll put a post on Facebook soon so you can help us draw up our own list.